The House Investigation on Jan. 6th Continues

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly Wehle, law professor at the University of Baltimore, former U.S. Attorney, author of...

Ted Cruz gets shut down live on air over bogus election fraud claims

Republican senator Ted Cruz has been challenged live on air after arguing that the 2020 US election results could have been overturned.CBS TV news host Margaret Brennan questioned the Republican senator on his party’s attempts to fuel questions over the authenticity of the presidential election results in the programme “Face The Nation” on Sunday.Ms Brennan said Mr Cruz had “detailed conversations” with former president Donald Trump during the time when the 6 January riots at the Capitol building broke out, citing the book Peril written by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.“You knew there was no congressional authority to...
One word that might’ve convicted Kyle Rittenhouse | The Grammarian

Kyle Rittenhouse might have been convicted if the judge overseeing his murder trial preferred a different dictionary. Judge Bruce Schroeder received reams of criticism (and also effusive praise) for many of his decisions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial to slant the proceedings in favor of the defendant. But perhaps none was more scrutinized — or inscrutable — than his decree that prosecutors were not allowed to refer to Joseph Rosenbaum or Anthony Huber — whom Rittenhouse killed with an AR-15-style rifle — as victims.
'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
CBS host shuts down Senator Ted Cruz on air for voter fraud comments

CBS moderator for Face The Nation Margaret Brennan shot down Ted Cruz on air after the Texas senator discussed fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Despite there being no evidence of voter fraud, Cruz told Brennan during the November 22 broadcast that he believes there wouldn't be questions about the integrity of the election if officials would have had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit.
