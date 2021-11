Motorola has a good, yet slightly rocky history with smartwatches. The first Moto 360 was introduced in 2014, and while it hasn't exactly aged like fine wine, it did serve as inspiration for many future smartwatches. Even with its infamous flat tire bottom bezel, it helped popularize round displays over square ones. Motorola followed that up with a second-gen device in 2015 before licensing the Moto 360 brand to another eBuyNow for the 2019 edition. We've been expecting some new Moto-branded smartwatches from that company, and today the first makes its debut — the Moto Watch 100.

