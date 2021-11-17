Pelicans: No 5-on-5 work for Williamson before Nov. 24

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
LeBron James sent the rest of the basketball world a message about his son’s future in the sport on Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video of Bronny throwing the basketball off the backboard and doing a windmill dunk. LeBron focused on the incredible hops his son has.
The Los Angeles Lakers fell behind on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Pistons when things got crazy. Just after a free throw, LeBron James threw an elbow at the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, and Stewart looked to retaliate. James was assessed a flagrant-2 foul, and was therefore rejected as a result...
Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is never one to shy away from political events. The four-time NBA champ recently weighed in on the Kyle Rittenouse trial as LeBron mocked the 18-year-old for fake crying as he took the witness stand on Wednesday. The Lakers star’s accusation quickly went viral...
Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made waves on social media on Friday after he crip walked during the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lakers superstar LeBron James proceeded to react to Westbrook’s moves, joking that “something is really wrong” with the nine-time All-Star. It’s good to see that...
Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
Scottie Pippen's memoir Unguarded has recently been released, and ahead of the release, we hear quite a few comments from Scottie Pippen. A lot of those comments were negative comments that were directed towards Michael Jordan, which drew the ire of many fans. Some of those comments were also directed...
Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
Relations between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers still appear chilly, but Simmons is giving in to the team on one major point of contention. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons complied with the organization’s wishes to meet with a team-recommended specialist to discuss his mental health concerns. Simmons...
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
A 24-year-old Lonzo Ball is on his third team in five seasons. After being traded from the Lakers in 2019, he found himself in New Orleans where he helped Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram compete for the Pelicans. Now, 'Zo is in Chicago and although he's only played 13 games,...
Sacramento Kings players De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton jumped to the defense of head coach Luke Walton after their team’s disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors. Walton received criticism after the Kings were beaten 89-108 by the Raptors on Friday. The defeat to the Raptors was their sixth loss from...
LeBron James ordered the haters of Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire to fall back after the younger Wade was drafted by a G-League team last week. D-Wade, a retired Miami Heat legend who now co-owns the Utah Jazz, may have been instrumental in the drafting of eldest son into the Jazz’s minor league squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Oct. 23, 2021. And folks have a serious problem with that.
The growing disconnect between Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings has been brewing for a while now. The latest flare-up occurred during their latest game against the Phoenix Suns, where Bagley reportedly disobeyed the orders of head coach Luke Walton. According to a report from Kings reporter Sean Cunningham,...
Comments / 0