York County, SC

Fort Mill woman killed in York County homicide; ‘person of interest’ in custody

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQEVn_0cysCRe000

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Deputies in York County are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman that occurred on Echo Springs Circle and Rhyne Road in Clover.

According to York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began Tuesday evening.

Brittany Hardy of Fort Mill was found injured and died shortly after deputies arrived, the York County Coroner said.

A person of interest was taken into custody by investigators. Deputies said Hardy and the person in custody knew each other.

Additional details about the homicide are still under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details are released. Stay tuned to FOX 46 and FOX46.com for updates.

