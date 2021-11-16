ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Bob & Tom Show' Renewed By iHeartMedia In 17 Markets

allaccess.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after announcing that the show is sticking with WESTWOOD ONE for three more years (NET NEWS 11/8), "THE BOB & TOM SHOW" has been renewed by 17 iHEARTMEDIA stations. The show has aired on most of the...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
965therock.com

The Bob & Tom Show

With a foundation built around comedy and talk, The Bob and Tom Show features news, sports, lifestyle content, and interviews with today’s top actors, authors and newsmakers. THE BOB AND TOM SHOW: With a foundation built around comedy and talk, The Bob and Tom Show features news, sports, lifestyle content,...
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

iHeartMedia Relaunches The ‘iHeartRadio Show Your Stripes’ Campaign.

For Veterans Day 2021, iHeartMedia relaunched its “iHeartRadio Show Your Stripes” social impact campaign with an all-new series of PSAs, a broadened focus on veteran wellness and a multi-year commitment to create a more supportive world for veterans returning home. Launched nine years ago to address the national veteran unemployment crisis, the campaign is now realigned with some of the most pressing issues facing veterans today, including a focus on wellness — from health and emotional wellness to environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social and spiritual wellness. The campaign promotes the eight dimensions of wellness and drives veterans to programs and resources that provide ideas and examples for improving each specific area of wellbeing.
POLITICS
allaccess.com

Grammy Nominations Will Be Livestreamed This Morning At 9a (PT)/12n (ET)

The nominations for the 2022 64th GRAMMY AWARDS will be announced this morning (11/23) at 9a (PT)/12m (ET), virtually from the GRAMMY MUSEUM, which can be livestreamed at live.grammy.com. NATE BARGATZE, JON BATISTE, BTS, GAYLE KING, MANESKIN, TAYLA PARX, CARLY PEARCE and more will join RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON...
ENTERTAINMENT
allaccess.com

Benson Boone

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Benson Boone is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Monroe, Washington. He launched his TikTok account in January 2020, where he would post comedy and daredevil clips - eventually turning to singing. In May 2020, he posted a duet with fellow TikTok star Charli D'Amelio. He built a substantial following on the social media site, with over 2.2 million followers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Griswold
allaccess.com

Lisa Dent To Co-Host Afternoons At WGN/Chicago

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO is upping part-time host and market veteran LISA DENT to afternoon co-host with STEVE BERTRAND, starting JANUARY 3rd. The move, first reported by ROBERTFEDER.COM, will have DENT, the former host at AUDACY Country WUSN (US99) and iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 99.5), join BERTRAND, who has hosted afternoons since SEPTEMBER 2020, for 2-6p (CT) weekdays, with ANNA DAVLANTES ending her 1-4p show but remaining on board as Investigative Correspondent.
CHICAGO, IL
BET

‘Tamron Hall’ Daytime Talk Show Renewed Through 2024

Tamron Hall and her daytime talk show under the same moniker has been renewed for two seasons until 2024. The nationally syndicated show which is produced by ABC News is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns, according to Deadline. It is currently in the middle of its third season.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

ViacomCBS Renews Twitter Content Deal for Live Events, Shows

ViacomCBS and Twitter announced a multiyear renewal of their global agreement under which the media conglomerate will continue to deliver premium digital content from its tentpole live events, shows and franchises on the social network. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The partnership covers all global markets in which Twitter and ViacomCBS operate. Content under the pact will come from ViacomCBS’s portfolio of entertainment, news and sports brands, including BET, CBS Television Network, CBS News, CBS Sports, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV — including the MTV Video Music Awards — Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Channel 5, Network 10 and Telefe. In addition, under...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartmedia#Tom Show#Westwood One#Westwood#Hardin#The Radio Party
allaccess.com

Josh Abbott Band

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. The Josh Abbott Band will release their first holiday EP, “Christmas Was,” on November 19th via Pretty Damn Tough Records. Produced by Marshall Altman, the five-song EP will feature a mix of holiday favorites and originals, including “Silent Night,” “Marshmallow World,” “The New Kid in Town,” “Christmas Was” and “Santa Better Knock.”
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy