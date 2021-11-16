'The Bob & Tom Show' Renewed By iHeartMedia In 17 Markets

ViacomCBS and Twitter announced a multiyear renewal of their global agreement under which the media conglomerate will continue to deliver premium digital content from its tentpole live events, shows and franchises on the social network.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The partnership covers all global markets in which Twitter and ViacomCBS operate.
Content under the pact will come from ViacomCBS’s portfolio of entertainment, news and sports brands, including BET, CBS Television Network, CBS News, CBS Sports, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV — including the MTV Video Music Awards — Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Channel 5, Network 10 and Telefe.
In addition, under...
