'The Bob & Tom Show' Renewed By iHeartMedia In 17 Markets

For Veterans Day 2021, iHeartMedia relaunched its “iHeartRadio Show Your Stripes” social impact campaign with an all-new series of PSAs, a broadened focus on veteran wellness and a multi-year commitment to create a more supportive world for veterans returning home. Launched nine years ago to address the national veteran unemployment crisis, the campaign is now realigned with some of the most pressing issues facing veterans today, including a focus on wellness — from health and emotional wellness to environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social and spiritual wellness. The campaign promotes the eight dimensions of wellness and drives veterans to programs and resources that provide ideas and examples for improving each specific area of wellbeing.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO