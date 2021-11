The LA Kings announced a pair of roster moves this morning, with Sean Durzi joining the big club and Austin Strand heading the other way to the AHL’s Ontario Reign. Durzi currently ranks second in the AHL in points by a defenseman, and was the league’s active leader in defensive scoring at the time of his recall, as he’s tallied 13 points (5-8-13) from 12 games played. Durzi’s five goals are also tied for the league lead amongst defensemen and he’s the only blueliner with three goals on the man advantage. Ontario Head Coach John Wroblewski has positively commented on Durzi’s defensive improvements so far this season, a point of emphasis for him as he works on rounding out his overall game.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO