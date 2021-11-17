ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill

perutribune.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KRDO News Channel 13

Governor Polis, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Salazar discuss trade relations, COVID vaccine

DENVER (KRDO) -- Today, Governor Jared Polis, and the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar discussed U.S. - Mexico trade and economic relations and diplomatic efforts to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine abroad. They were joined by Consul General of Mexico Berenice Rendon Talavera. “As we move forward with economic recovery and efforts to The post Governor Polis, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Salazar discuss trade relations, COVID vaccine appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
Virginia Mercury

Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials on Friday moved to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to all American adults, in an effort to bolster protection against infections as case counts rise again across the United States. Officials with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday morning authorized booster shots for anyone over age 18 who […] The post Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. POLITICS
abc10.com

No, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill treatment is not a vaccine replacement

Pfizer on Nov. 5 announced that results from a clinical trial found its COVID-19 pill treatment was effective at reducing coronavirus-related hospitalizations and death. The announcement prompted questions on Twitter (like this one retweeted more than 1,000 times and this one retweeted nearly 200 times) suggesting the pill could replace the COVID-19 vaccine. VERIFY viewer Jason also asked if the pill works within the body the same as Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Colder Weather#Pill#Ap#Americans
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy