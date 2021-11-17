DTN Livestock Close: Hogs Unwilling to Settle for Anything but Higher Prices

Heading into next week, the market expects to see less interest on both the board and in the cash markets as it’s a shortened holiday week. It was a phenomenal week for the live cattle market as feedlots were able to again push cash cattle prices higher and the board rallied upon seeing this fundamental strength. Heading into next week, the lean hog market is anxious as a shortened holiday week means slower processing speeds. However, it also means the market is one week closer to the new year where lean hog’s optimism lies.

