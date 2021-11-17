ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Miami Prof Gets Jail for Laundering 'Dirty' Venezuela Money

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — For years, Bruce Bagley was the go-to academic expert on drug trafficking in Latin America, sharing his knowledge with Congress, journalists, prominent attorneys and even the Central Intelligence Agency. But in a stunning turn of events, a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday sentenced the retired University...

www.usnews.com

