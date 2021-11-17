ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Man convicted in Virginia rally death in 2017 loses appeal

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cysB4hz00

The Ohio man sent to prison for driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia four years ago has lost his bid to appeal his conviction, the Court of Appeals of Virginia ruled Tuesday.

James Alex Fields Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Heather Heyer, an anti-racism activist, and for several charges stemming from injuries to others in the attack during a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. Fields was sentenced to life plus 419 years.

Fields appealed the conviction on several grounds, including that the circuit court erred in denying his motion for a change of venue. He also said the circuit court erred in admitting into evidence a meme Fields sent to a friend and another in the form of an Instagram post. He also challenged the court over admitting into evidence a photograph of Adolf Hitler that Fields texted to his mother.

Also, Fields argued that the court erred in admitting into evidence transcripts of a telephone conversation between him and his mother.

At the end of the 20-page decision, Judge Robert J. Humphreys of the Court of Appeals of Virginia wrote in the opinion that the Circuit Court “did not err by denying the motion to change venue or by admitting the memes, images of Adolf Hitler and the recorded jail calls into evidence.”

The “Unite the Right” rally on Aug. 12, 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields, an avowed white supremacist, admitted deliberately driving his car into counterprotesters who showed up to demonstrate against the white nationalists.

The 2017 violence is the focus o f a civil lawsuit now being tried in Charlottesville that seeks monetary damages against two dozen white nationalists and organizations, as well as a judgment that the defendants violated the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs. Through the trial, defendants have tried to deflect responsibility for the violence, turning the blame on each other, police, and anti-fascist activists.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could...
WORLD
NBC News

Warrants issued for man after gun discharges at Atlanta airport

Warrants have been issued for a man who fled after a gun discharged during a search of his luggage at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, causing panicked travelers to flee and briefly halting departures Saturday afternoon, officials said. About 1:30 p.m., a transportation security officer was checking a passenger's bag after...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

More than 20 injured when SUV plows into Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, injuring more than 20 people, the city’s police chief said. Chief Dan Thompson said the investigation was ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. Some of the injured were taken by police to hospitals, and others were taken by family members, Thompson said.
WAUKESHA, WI
NBC News

'More Bubbas, no Black pastors': Attorney for man accused of killing Arbery decried as racist

Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked if they supported Black Lives Matter, if they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and if they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
Adolf Hitler
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy