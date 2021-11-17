Police Investigating Crash Involving School Bus, Car In North Bergen
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are investigating an accident between a school bus and a car.
It happened in North Bergen near Bergen Boulevard and Columbia Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Chopper 2 captured a school bus on a sidewalk and a nearby traffic light pole that had been knocked down.
It’s unclear whether there were any kids on the bus, but so far, we are not hearing of any serious injuries.
Comments / 0