ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Police Investigating Crash Involving School Bus, Car In North Bergen

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4duh_0cysAyeH00

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are investigating an accident between a school bus and a car.

It happened in North Bergen near Bergen Boulevard and Columbia Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Chopper 2 captured a school bus on a sidewalk and a nearby traffic light pole that had been knocked down.

It’s unclear whether there were any kids on the bus, but so far, we are not hearing of any serious injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Police: Children Hurt in School Bus Crash With Train

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Several elementary school students were hurt when a school bus and a train crashed in Rockingham County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Side Highway and Island Ford Road in the Harrisonburg area, police said in a news release.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
North Bergen, NJ
Accidents
City
Columbia, NJ
City
North Bergen, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police Release Dash And Body-Cam Footage Of Man Firing On A School Bus And Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting That Ensued

BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – Police in Buena Park released dash and body-cam footage Friday of a Sept. 3 incident where a man intentionally rammed a school bus with his silver SUV, exited his vehicle and began shooting at the bus while a 6-year-old boy was inside. “He’s trying to run over a school bus,” an officer can be heard saying in the video. 60-year-old Cedric Baxter. (credit: Buena Park PD) Police say the suspect was 60-year-old Cedric Baxter. “The investigation revealed that this was not a random act, but the school bus driver was Mr. Baxter’s wife and he intended to murder her,” Sgt....
BUENA PARK, CA
CBS Miami

FHP IDs Driver Accused Of Causing Fatal Crash Involving Several Vehicles, Including School Bus

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol has identified the driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian before smashing into several vehicles, including a school bus full of kids. FHP told CBS4 that 38-year-old Lavarius Bethel will face charges for the fatal crash. CBS4 did some digging and found out Bethel has been pulled over dozens of times for traffic violations, including driving with a suspended license.  On top of that, he has a lengthy criminal background. “It was really gruesome,” said a witness. “You just heard a large impact,” said Nelson Martinez, another witness CBS4 spoke with. He was at work when he heard...
WSLS

Four injured after crash involving a Henry County school bus

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Several people are injured following a school bus crash in Henry County Monday afternoon. At about 3:55 p.m., authorities said a Henry County school bus and a white Dodge Ram pickup crashed in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive along Route 57. Virginia State Police said...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Police#Traffic Signals#Accident
Daily Voice

First Responders Called To Serious Crash In Central Jersey

Firefighters, police and EMS crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Jersey authorities said.The crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. at Jefferson Boulevard and Plainfield Avenue in Edison, according to initial reports.EMS crews had been requested for two victims complaining of injuries, accor…
EDISON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem police identify victim in deadly crash involving motorcycle, car

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police have identified victim in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car. It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Saturday on Schoenersville Road near the Westgate Mall. Police say a motorcycle driven by 32-year-old Nyjer Black of Bethlehem collided with a car. The coroner says Black...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Dayton Daily News

Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under investigation

A two-vehicle crash closed three lanes of I-75 on Friday night causing lengthy delays and sending two people to a Middletown hospital. The accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on northbound I-75 just north of Middletown, according to the State Highway Patrol. At least one of the vehicles flipped. Three lanes of the interstate were closed for one hour, the patrol said.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard Leaves 11-Year-Old Boy, Woman Dead, Others Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman are dead after a violent crash in Philadelphia’s Olney section Saturday morning that left five others injured, police say. The crash happened on the 4300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:10 a.m. Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard in the outer lanes when the operator, a 57-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle, struck the curb, and flipped the vehicle into two other cars that were stopped at a red light on Whitaker Avenue.  The 11-year-old boy, later identified as Tai’rhey Brown, and 34-year-old Amber Shanta...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTSM

EPPD: 3-vehicle accident involving unmarked police car under investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigations is investigating a non-fatal car accident that involved three vehicles in east El Paso Sunday. The investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Briana Casas, 22, was traveling southbound on George Dieter Dr. Cases “possibly” ran a red light at the intersection of George Dieter […]
EL PASO, TX
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy