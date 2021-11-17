Police Investigating Crash Involving School Bus, Car In North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are investigating an accident between a school bus and a car.

It happened in North Bergen near Bergen Boulevard and Columbia Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Chopper 2 captured a school bus on a sidewalk and a nearby traffic light pole that had been knocked down.

It’s unclear whether there were any kids on the bus, but so far, we are not hearing of any serious injuries.