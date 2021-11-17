Warriors Community Foundation sets donation record, making impact for Bay Area Youth

Over the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have been one of most successful franchises in all of sports. During that same time, the Warriors Community Foundation has been making just as big an impact off the court.

Since it's inception in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has awarded over $25 million dollars in grants, supporting education and youth development in the Bay Area. This season, the foundation set a record donating $1.85 million dollars in grants to 51 Bay Area non-profits.

"When we think about our growth and the Warriors growth, with like Generation Thrive, literally bridging San Francisco and Oakland we are trying to do the same," said Brandon Nicholson, Executive Director of The Hidden Genius Project. "Continue to expand and reach more people in more places."

Recently, Nicholson and several other leaders of local Bay Area non-profits were part of a check presentation ahead of a recent Warriors game.

"We are headquartered in Oakland, California, coming up on our tenth anniversary. We operate in Oakland, Richmond and Los Angeles and work to empower Black male youth as leaders both in the technology space but beyond," said Nicholson.

Earlier this month, Warriors players, coaches and executives have made personal calls to various recipients of the grants to inform the recipients of the funds. Among those that made calls were Stephen Curry, Head Coach Steve Kerr, and Director of Player Affairs and Engagement Shaun Livingston.

"As we embark on the 10th season of our Warriors Community Foundation grants cycle, I'm thrilled that we were able to once again surpass our single-season record donation amount," said Warriors Community Foundation Board President Nicole Lacob.

"This record grant total was made possible despite pandemic-related challenges due, in part, to the incredible generosity of the entire Warriors investor group, showing once again that strength in numbers is the key to success," Lacob said, and continued, "The resources and support needed for teachers and students alike is at an all-time high as they navigate the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic. The fight for educational equity is more critical than ever as we rally around those in our community that need it the most, and today's announcement is another step in the right direction."

With the help of the Warriors Community Foundation, programs like the Hidden Genius Project and many more are building a path for success.

"(The Warriors) have truly been great partners for us and for the last six years almost they've been helping us build the infrastructure to help as many young people as we can," said Nicholson.