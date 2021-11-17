MGM changes vaccine, testing policy for Las Vegas workers

Unvaccinated MGM Resorts employees in Las Vegas will soon be required to pay out of pocket for required bi-weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a letter from the company's CEO obtained by 13 Action News.

CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle pointed out the changes are based on national policy set forth in an emergency order from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, requiring that employers with more than 100 workers either mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for all their employees or implement stringent weekly testing procedures.

MGM's unvaccinated employees in Las Vegas will be required to pay $38 per COVID-19 test starting Nov. 22. That's half the cost MGM pays for each test, according to the company.

That payment will be waived for any employee who gets the first shot of a two-shot vaccine by Nov. 27, the company said. Employees who get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine won't have to participate in the bi-weekly tests.

The company warned that any employee who doesn't comply with the testing requirement will be placed on an unpaid suspension pending investigation, or SPI, and won't be allowed to work.

The policy is expected to impact approximately 16% of MGM's Las Vegas employees who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.