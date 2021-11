Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Hurts now has eight rushing touchdowns, which leads all NFL quarterbacks. He’s the first Eagles QB to ever rush for three touchdowns in a game — something Mike Vick and Donovan McNabb didn’t even do. Hurts now has the most explosive plays of any QB this season. He also has the highest QBR in the league over the last five weeks.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO