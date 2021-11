Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, for reelection to the U.S. Congress. “I am proud to endorse Mariannette Miller-Meeks for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District because she’s a tireless fighter who never gives up,” Reynolds said in a prepared statement. “Washington is broken and President Biden’s reckless policies are hurting everyday Iowans at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and at their workplace. Iowans need someone they can count on and Dr. Miller-Meeks is fighting for us every step of the way.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO