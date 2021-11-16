Stars Chris Evans, Trevor Noah and Odell Beckham Jr. all backing new healthy pet food company

Celebrities Trevor Noah, Chris Evans and Odell Beckham Jr. have invested in the healthy dog food company Jinx.

Celebrity dog lovers Trevor Noah, Chris Evans, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the latest investors in the healthy dog food company Jinx.

Jinx is a “clean-label dog nutrition brand designed to meet the needs of the modern dog,” according to the company.

The Los Angeles-based company launched January 2020 and is sold at Petco, Target and Bloomingdale’s.

“Being headquartered in LA we get a ton of access,” Jinx CEO and co-founder Terri Rockovich told Deadline of its brushes with celebrity investors. “They like what we are doing, they believe in the mission.”

The latest celebrity investors join an already A-List roster that includes Halsey, Will Smith and Zachary Quinto.

"This funding round included a very strategic slate of investors with a lot of heart for our brand and our mission,” Terri Rockovich, CEO and founder of Jinx, said in a press release. “The round will ultimately allow us to step onto a bigger stage creating mass premium options for our customers.”

