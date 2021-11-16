ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Stars Chris Evans, Trevor Noah and Odell Beckham Jr. all backing new healthy pet food company

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWNqL_0cys8inq00
  • Celebrities Trevor Noah, Chris Evans and Odell Beckham Jr. have invested in the healthy dog food company Jinx.
  • Jinx is a “clean-label dog nutrition brand designed to meet the needs of the modern dog.”
  • The Los Angeles-based company launched January 2020 and is sold at Petco, Target and Bloomingdale’s.

Celebrity dog lovers Trevor Noah, Chris Evans, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the latest investors in the healthy dog food company Jinx.

Jinx is a “clean-label dog nutrition brand designed to meet the needs of the modern dog,” according to the company.

The Los Angeles-based company launched January 2020 and is sold at Petco, Target and Bloomingdale’s.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“Being headquartered in LA we get a ton of access,” Jinx CEO and co-founder Terri Rockovich told Deadline of its brushes with celebrity investors. “They like what we are doing, they believe in the mission.”

The latest celebrity investors join an already A-List roster that includes Halsey, Will Smith and Zachary Quinto.

"This funding round included a very strategic slate of investors with a lot of heart for our brand and our mission,” Terri Rockovich, CEO and founder of Jinx, said in a press release. “The round will ultimately allow us to step onto a bigger stage creating mass premium options for our customers.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Star Chris Evans Invests in Dog Food Startup

Avengers star Chris Evans has assembled some celebrities to invest in a pet food startup. Jinx managed to raise $28 million funding from all kinds of investors. Specifically, they're focusing on dog food right now. And, who better to represent the face of that brand than Evans. The Captain America star has put his dog Dodger into the spotlight numerous times. Fans can't get enough of that man and his adorable dog. He's spoken up about shelters and issues surrounding rescues in the past. In fact, the MCU actor found Dodger while filming a project. He just couldn't bear to let those sad eyes be alone any longer. Jinx is hoping that other dog owners will be moved to provide their pups with special treats that are nutritious and catered to individual needs. Online retailers like Petco, Targer, and Bloomingdales will ramp up their advertisements of the brand.
ANIMALS
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Channels Biggie With "Going Back To Cali" Video

Just last week, Odell Beckham Jr. officially signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, he will get to play for a team that is supposedly good enough to even contend for a Super Bowl this year. Regardless, OBJ is now playing with a much better quarterback and he will be playing within an offensive scheme that is actually tailored to his skill set. Needless to say, it is a very good time to be Odell.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Lakers star welcomes Odell Beckham Jr to Los Angeles Rams

After a chaotic end to the Browns stint, Odell Beckham Jr finally found a new home in the Los Angeles Rams. Following a sour end to his residence in Cleveland and broken relationship with Baker Mayfield, Odell was released a couple of days after the trade deadline. Things took an...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Zachary Quinto
Person
Halsey
Person
Trevor Noah
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Petco#Target#Bloomingdale
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Halle Berry Turns Heads in Cutout Dress at AMAs 2021

Halle Bailey hits the red carpet in a hot cutout dress for the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 21) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 21-year-old Little Mermaid actress and singer wowed in her LaQuan Smith look for the music award show, with coordinating lace up heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

The Hill

391K+
Followers
46K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy