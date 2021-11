Scotland captain Stuart Hogg became his country’s record try-scorer during their 29-20 Autumn Nations Series win against Japan at Murrayfield.The Exeter full-back raced in for try number 25 in trademark style, starting and finishing the move in the 26th minute, on his 88th appearance for Scotland.The historic landmark was not lost on the 29-year-old, who leapt into the air with his fist raised in front of the south stand.Scotland's new record try scorer, @StuartWHOGG_ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/EP71Bq0wqf— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 20, 2021Hogg had drawn level with former Scotland players Ian Smith and Tony Stanger as joint-top try-scorer with two touchdowns...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO