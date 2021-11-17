Multifunctional Education Stacking Toys

Do more with less when you BBQ with GrillSpec™ multifunctional grill tools. Saving space and time, the tools include the Tomahaük Ultimate Sauce Delivery System and the Viper Grill Utility Knife. Attach the Mop Brush to the Tomahaük to baste large proteins. You can use the attached ladle to pour sauce over the mop as you baste. And you can easily refill the ladle with your included sauce cup. Switch the Mop Brush out for a Boar Bristle brush to expertly baste medium-size proteins. And use the Silicone Brush for smaller proteins and thicker sauces. Furthermore, the Viper high-carbon stainless steel knife has a chef knife on one side for cutting proteins, fruits, and veggies. Moreover, on the other side, the serrated bread knife is perfect for slicing baguettes, rolls, and loaves. It even has a turning fork on the tip! Finally, the integrated bottle opener tops it all off.
