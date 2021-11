Just as ABC’s Queens is becoming a household staple on primetime, things are only heating up with the announcement of upcoming guest appearances. As the Queens—formerly known as the Nasty Bit**es— prepare for their American Music Awards performance, in the wake of personal tragedy, they hope it will solidify their comeback. In a preview of Episode 5 entitled, “Do Anything For Clout,” fans learn rapper Fivio Foreign will make his way into the mix. During behind-the-scenes moments shared from the cast during filming, Jadakiss will also be making his grand entrance on the series, reportedly during Episode 5 as well. It is unclear the exact...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO