Visit Wabash County’s 2021 exclusive ornament on sale

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors were scheduled to go before a jury one last time Tuesday before the panel begins deliberations in the trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The prosecution gets the final word in the case of the 25-year-old Black man’s death...
President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom Donald Trump nominated as Fed chair four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the U.S....
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to onetime Trump ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as a part of their investigation. The committee is demanding records and testimony from Jones and Stone, along with three other witnesses the committee...
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
The New York state Assembly Judiciary Committee said Monday it found "overwhelming evidence" that disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment while in office, concluding an eight-month impeachment investigation into multiple allegations of misconduct. The judiciary committee's 60-page report, which detailed the investigation by law firm Davis Polk...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Tuesday said it had ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the strategic reserve to bring down energy costs, in coordination with other countries including China. The move is an effort to bring down rising gas prices. Gasoline prices nationwide are averaging...
The short skirts. The sparkly pompoms. The sassy hip sways. The grandchildren. They are the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a marching, dancing holiday fixture in Wisconsin for nearly 40 years, and a joyful twist on America’s expectations that parades are supposed to feature mainly school-age dance troupes. But tragedy struck the...
