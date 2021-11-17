ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Titan Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) on Monday reported a loss...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titan Pharmaceuticals#San Francisco#Pharmaceutical Company#Snapshot#Ttnp
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.30% higher to $162.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.03 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
investing.com

My Top 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

Canadian bank stocks have enjoyed a big 2021 on the back of a broader economic rebound. Moreover, Canada’s top financial institutions have also been able to draw down on the provisions for credit losses set aside. This opened the door for bigger profits. Today, I want to look at two of my favourite bank stocks to snatch up before the final batch of 2021 earnings. Let’s jump in.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.61% to $2,978.53 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.77 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow Inc., Goldman Sachs share losses lead Dow's 183-point fall

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Dow Inc. and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 183 points, or 0.5%, lower. Dow Inc.'s shares have fallen $1.90 (3.3%) while those of Goldman Sachs have fallen $8.47 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 68-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Chevron (CVX) and Boeing (BA) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Sweetgreen Soared on Market Debut Despite Profitability Struggles

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief at IPOEdge.com, joined "Wake Up With Cheddar" to talk about Sweetgreen's monster first day of trading and whether or not the company is being overvalued. "It takes a long time for a company of this kind to prove its track record, and they haven't done it yet," he said. He noted that the company is worth more than Shake Shack at its current market cap.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy