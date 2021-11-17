ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Sendik's raises food donations for Feeding America

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HGFq_0cys7oqj00

Sendik’s Food Market announced on Tuesday that it has donated over 410,000 meals to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

From August through October, Sendik’s raised contributions from customers, employees, and other community members across 17 stores in southeast Wisconsin. In total, over 110,000 pounds of food was raised, including potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, and other pantry staples.

“We are humbled by the dedication of our Sendik's associates and the generosity of our Sendik's customers to help us reach this amount in just three short months,” said Ted Balistreri, co-owner of Sendik’s Food Market.“We're thrilled to get this donation to Feeding America right before the holidays so they can do what they do best -- get this food into the hands of people in need as quickly as possible.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Minnie's Food Pantry to Feed Thousands in Thanksgiving Giveaway

Many North Texas organizations are dedicated to helping their neighbors in need despite the pandemic, supply shortages and financial hardships. One of them is Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano, and something good happened there Thursday ahead of their annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Saturday. “Ricky Smiley and his morning show just donated...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Canton Repository

No trick: Mount Union treat event raise record food donation

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!. Thanks to the generosity of the Alliance community, the University of Mount Union’s Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods event brought in a record 6,280 pounds of donated food for the Alliance Community Pantry.
ALLIANCE, OH
WSAW

‘Food for Hope’ to feed families on Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 600 families in the Wausau area will be getting help from an annual fundraiser to pay for their thanksgiving meals. It’s been six years since “Food for Hope” first started. “We are you, we’re all in this community together,” Food for Hope Coordinator and...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeding America#Vegetables#Staples#Potatoes#Food Drink#Charity#Sendik S Food Market
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Food Project: Donate to Paul's Pantry Tuesday

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving Season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items in a safe, no-contact way, just as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Bradford Era

Food banks struggle to feed hungry as prices surge

U.S. food banks dealing with increased demand from families hit by the pandemic now face a new challenge: surging food prices and supply chain issues. The higher costs mean smaller servings and more limited food options as the holidays approach. (Nov. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WATE

Wreaths Across America in need of donations

Each year, wreaths are laid on the graves of fallen veterans in Knoxville's 3 veterans cemeteries thanks to Wreaths Across America, which is in need of donations ahead of its annual Wreaths Across America Day coming up on Dec. 18. We're told you can sponsor a wreath for $15. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Post Register

Mountain America donates $500 to Great Idaho Food Drive

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain America Credit Union helped kick-start the Great Idaho Food Drive with a $500 donation. "We wanted to help you guys out. We think it's awesome everyone is coming together to help those who need food today," Angie Phillips, public relations and social media manager, said at Les Schwab Tires.
IDAHO STATE
thebee.news

Casino’s Set Record Food Drive Donation, with More Than 25,000 Food Items

Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort. Laughlin, Nevada – (Nov. 11, 2021) – Aquarius Casino Resort, located at 1900 S. Casino Dr., and Edgewater Casino Resort, located at 2020 S. Casino Dr., collectively set a new donation record by collecting a grand total of 25,177 food items during its annual food drive.
LAUGHLIN, NV
beloitcall.com

Donating to food banks and pantries

The United States has an abundance of food, yet many people still suffer from food insecurity and use food assistance such as food pantries and soup kitchens. It is estimated that 30 to 40 percent of the U.S. food supply is wasted. Donations of safe and healthy food help provide ...
KRDO News Channel 13

Donate to KRDO’s Season of Sharing Food Drive for Care & Share Food Bank

The KRDO Season of Sharing Food Drive with Care & Share Food Bank is raising money and food items for families in need across southern Colorado, and we need your help this holiday season. We'll be at American Furniture Warehouse near Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street until 7 p.m. Friday, and we're taking non-perishable food The post Donate to KRDO’s Season of Sharing Food Drive for Care & Share Food Bank appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Whataburger, Feeding America & Food Bank RGV raise money for “Feeding Student Success” program

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seniors (Under 75 Yrs Old) Get $50k in Life Insurance for $15/mo. Here Are 44 of the Coolest Gifts for 2021. Smart Lifestyle Trends. Most Slots Players Don't Know This. Casino Slots.
OREGON STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy