Milwaukee Public Museum to reopen on Wednesdays

The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) will extend its days of operation to once again include Wednesdays starting Nov. 17.

The museum will now be open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MPM has been carrying out a phased reopening plan since March with all exhibits now open to the public. In October, the MPM extended its hours of operation to include Mondays, as well as reopening the museum Café and coffee kiosk. Currently, the museum is featuring Voyage to the Deep , a traveling exhibit featuring deep-sea displays.

MPM President and CEO Dr. Ellen Censky was excited for the progress of the natural history museum.

“We have been working toward this milestone since reopening the Museum in March, and it is another sign of progress toward pre-pandemic operations. We are excited to offer visitors another weekday full of opportunities to explore the natural world and learn about cultures from across the globe.”

Admission tickets for the museum can be purchased online at the MPM website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip