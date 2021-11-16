Whataburger opens first Kansas City-area location, causing Texas-sized lines

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (CBSDFW.COM) – The first Whataburger in Missouri just opened and apparently, Missourians are well aware of what Texans have known for decades. It’s quite popular. There were lines so long to get into the restaurant parking lot in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit, the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted about it. Happening Now: The line for the new @Whataburger in Lee’s Summit is growing. It’s almost to I-470. Plz use caution & be courteous. @cityofLS #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/jRxSnRpSFV — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) November 15, 2021 MoDOT asked everyone to be cautious and courteous while they waited to get to the restaurant and place their first order. Whataburger made sure its Twitter followers knew what was happening Monday morning. ::yaaaaawn:: ::stretch:: looks like a glorious day to grab some Whataburger in Kansas City — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) November 15, 2021

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO