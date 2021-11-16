Whataburger opens first Kansas City-area location, causing Texas-sized lines

San Diego's decades-old Tofu House Korean restaurant has grand opened its third location in the SDSU College Area. Founded by Seoul, Korea-native Joonsok Kim in San Diego's Kearny Mesa in 1998, Tofu House is a casual restaurant with a menu centered around tofu soup, hot-stone plated Korean barbecue, and seafood dishes. In 2015, the second Tofu House opened in Mira Mesa. During the pandemic, the restaurant was one of the first to implement an outdoor dining model in the original location's parking lot, which was lauded as an example of how restaurants should set up by then-mayor Kevin Faulconer.
