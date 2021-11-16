ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whataburger opens first Kansas City-area location, causing Texas-sized lines

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Whataburger Is Now Open in Missouri

Legendary fast food chain Whataburger has expanded its market into Missouri. The first Missouri Whataburger opened in Lee’s Summit earlier this week and a second location is due to open before the end of the month in Independence, MO. There will be four more Whataburger locations open in the Kansas...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

First of several KC metro Whataburgers opens today in Lee's Summit

(KCTV) -- The first of what is planned to be several Kansas City-area Whataburger locations opens Monday in Lee's Summit, three years after Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes quipped that he wished there were some in the metro. Local officials are expecting several days of increased traffic as the first...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Whata-Traffic Jam: First Whataburger In Missouri Opens And People Show Up In Droves

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (CBSDFW.COM) – The first Whataburger in Missouri just opened and apparently, Missourians are well aware of what Texans have known for decades. It’s quite popular. There were lines so long to get into the restaurant parking lot in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit, the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted about it. Happening Now: The line for the new @Whataburger in Lee’s Summit is growing. It’s almost to I-470. Plz use caution & be courteous. @cityofLS #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/jRxSnRpSFV — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) November 15, 2021 MoDOT asked everyone to be cautious and courteous while they waited to get to the restaurant and place their first order. Whataburger made sure its Twitter followers knew what was happening Monday morning. ::yaaaaawn:: ::stretch:: looks like a glorious day to grab some Whataburger in Kansas City — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) November 15, 2021  
MISSOURI STATE
