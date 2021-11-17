ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

R.J. Cole is ready to take charge as the No. 23 UConn men’s basketball team takes on LIU

By Shreyas Laddha, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

UConn guard R.J Cole is fearless. His intensity in each game is evident every time he squares his toes, stands up straight and braces for impact. He is putting his body on the line every single night for UConn men’s basketball. The result? Cole has an unofficial charge counter among fans and media alike. He currently has five drawn, including four vs. Coppin State.

For Cole, it all goes back to his mentality. UConn is currently ranked No. 23 in the nation. With that ranking comes every mid-major school, including Long Island University, who will try to knock the Huskies off of their perch on Wednesday.

“Honestly, there is no reason for us to be complacent,” Cole said. “We’re number 23 in the country. ... We don’t want to be number 23, we want to be top 15, top 10.”

For UConn, that starts with high-intensity practices “that are as hard as games,“ according to Cole. This intensity in practice has carried over. On the defensive end UConn has just allowed 51 points per game through two games.

Cole takes pride in his defensive play.

“You can see on my play, I am probably one of the hardest-working players out there,” Cole said. ”On the court taking charges, diving on loose balls, everything, so that speaks for itself.”

He wasn’t always known for his defense.

The Howard transfer, Cole wasn’t exactly the defensive player of the year in the MEAC.

“We talked to [Coppin State coach] Juan Dixon after the game who obviously R.J played against,” said UConn associate head coach Kimani Young. “He said to us, ‘He never played defense when he was at Howard.’ And, ‘How did they get a guy like that to play defense?’”

Cole’s dad, Robert, played for LIU from 1979-1983 and isthe program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,800 points.

R.J. Cole knows LIU is dying for the chance to take down UConn, but he isn’t afraid.

“UConn is one of the more prominent programs and we are getting back to that,” Cole said. ”That’s how you are supposed to go out there everyday with a target on your back but be like the hunter, not the hunted.”

In other news, UConn head coach Dan Hurley missed Tuesday’s media availability with what the team described as a “minor issue.” Hurley is expected to be on the sidelines for Wednesday night’s game. Here’s everything else you need to know about the matchup.

The basics

No. 23 UConn vs. LIU

Time : 6:30 p.m., Wednesday

Place: Gampel Pavilion

Series: Tied 2-2

Last meeting: UConn 84-69, Nov. 24, 1987, at Charlotte Coliseum

TV: FS2

Live stream : Fox sports website .

Radio: UConn Sports Network (Mike Crispino, Wayne Norman). 97.9-ESPN Hartford. WILI-1400-AM (Willimantic). WATR-1320-AM. WAVZ-1300-AM. WGCH-1490-AM.

LIU (0-2) probable starters, sixth man

Tyrn Flowers, F, 6-9, GS. ; Eral Penn, F, 6-7, F. ; Isaac Kante, F, 6-8, GS. ; Alex Rivera, G, 6-1, Jr. ; Tre Wood, G, 6-1, Jr. ; Kyndall Davis, G/F, 6-5, So.

No. 23 UConn (2-0) probable starters, sixth man

R.J. Cole, G, 6-1, GS; Isaiah Whaley, F, 6-9, GS; Tyrese Martin, G/F, 6-6, Sr.; Adama Sanogo, F, 6-9, So.; Andre Jackson, G/F, 6-6, So.; Jalen Gaffney, G, 6-3, Jr.

The matchup

UConn’s offense: The UConn offense is centered around Sanogo, who is averaging 20 points per game. Currently UConn has five players (Sanogo, Cole, Martin, Gaffney, and Akok Akok) averaging double figures. If freshman Jordan Hawkins returns from an ankle injury, UConn should have an uptick in 3s this game. Currently UConn shoots about 21 3s per game. Young said Whaley, who sprained his ankle against Coppin State, and Hawkins will be game-time decisions.

UConn’s defense: Defensive pressure is the name of the game for the Huskies. Keep an eye on the charge count for Cole, who unofficially has five so far.

LIU offense: Flowers leads the team in scoring at 17.5 points per game. In the Sharks’ first game, Flowers had a rough go, shooting only 4-for-12 from the field. He bounced back in the second game with a 10-for-20 outing.

LIU defense: The unit has struggled, allowing an average of 91 points per game to opponents.

UConn key: Keep up the defensive pressure.

Player to watch: Whaley. How he guards one of the two leading scorers for LIU in either Flowers or Penn will be pivotal.

About LIU’s coach: In his first season Derek Kellogg led the team to a Northeast Conference championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

LIU’s mascot: The shark was chosen to represent “strength, resolve, and brilliance” in 2019.

Famous alumni: Former NBA player Ossie Schectman.

Comments / 0

Related
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Another College Football Coach Reportedly Fired On Sunday

Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks. Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Cole
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Nebraska Wideout Has Crushing Quote Following Loss

Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Uconn Guard#Coppin State#Long Island University
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s 69-67 win over Hofstra

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly escaped with a 69-67 win over Hofstra on Friday night. From 3-point shooting struggles to junior forward Qudus Wahab not playing in the second half, here are three takeaways from a wild finish at Xfinity Center. Hofstra’s small lineup knocked Qudus Wahab out of the game. For a moment Wahab looked as if he was going to have a big game. The Georgetown ...
MARYLAND STATE
crowsneststpete.com

USF men’s basketball takes ‘the dub’ against Voorhees College, 92-42

Pictured above: Forward Jake Boggs was third on USF’s score board with 13 points. Courtesy of Sofía García Vargas | The Crow’s Nest. The USF men’s basketball team showcased their new additions and defeated Voorhees College 92-42 in a pre-season exhibition game at the Yuengling Center on Nov. 1. USF...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ocolly.com

Tumma's take: My favorite trait of every OSU men's basketball scholarship player

Cade Cunnigham is gone, but this team is still littered with talent. OSU fans saw breakout years from guys such as Avery Anderson, Kalib Boone and so many others flashing promise. Now, the Cowboys reload with a few key transfers and another offseason of development. Coach Mike Boynton has a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
State College

Lady Lions Take Down LIU in Season Opener

There’s not a lot of stock one can put into Penn State’s season-opening 85-66 win over Long Island at Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions are supposed to beat teams like the visiting Sharks, who were picked ninth in the 10-team Northeast Conference in the preseason. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
upstatespartans.com

Men's Basketball Ready for 2021-22 Season Opener at South Carolina

USC Upstate (0-0; 0-0 Big South) at South Carolina (0-0; 0-0 SEC) Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, S.C. TV: SEC Network+ (PXP: Dave Weinstein; Analyst: John Williams) | Via WatchESPN.com or the ESPN App. Series History. Tuesday's meeting between USC Upstate and South Carolina marks the sixth all-time meeting in...
COLUMBIA, SC
gomocs.com

Men's Basketball Ready to Start 2021-22 Journey in Los Angeles

CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is set to kick off the 2021-22 season with a highly-anticipated mid-major matchup against Loyola Marymount on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, California. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT inside the Gersten Pavilion. The contest features two...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theuconnblog.com

UConn men’s basketball 2021-22 complete season preview

An exciting year of UConn men’s basketball is about to get started, as Central Connecticut comes to Gampel to kick off the Huskies’ 2021-22 season Tuesday night. After making the NCAA Tournament and reaching the Big East Tournament semifinals last season, expectations are high for year two in the Big East in head coach Dan Hurley’s fourth season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dailyeasternnews.com

Men’s basketball team opening season at Northwestern

For the second straight year, the Eastern men’s basketball team will begin its season against a Big Ten opponent, this time against the Northwestern Wildcats for a battle of the cats. Northwestern will be Eastern’s 39th Big Ten opponent in their history. Their current record against schools from the conference...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Valley News

Dartmouth roundup: BC takes a bite out of Big Green men’s basketball

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Dartmouth College men’s basketball team’s return to action after a 20-month pandemic hiatus didn’t go as hoped. Boston College scored the first seven points of its nonleague season opener with the Big Green and 13 of the first 15 en route to a 73-57 defeat of the Big Green on Tuesday night at Conte Forum. A Makai Ashton-Langford 3-pointer with 8:45 left in the first half pushed the Eagles (1-0) into a double-digit lead they would stretch the rest of the night.
HANOVER, NH
Woonsocket Call

Expectations high for Bryant men's basketball team

SMITHFIELD — You think the external expectations are high for the Bryant University men’s basketball team? Try being in the locker room. “We had high expectations last year. This year, they’re even higher,” said junior guard Charles Pride. “That’s just because of the work I see people put in. I’ll come into the gym at 11 at night and I’ll see five other people here. We have a group that’s willing to put in the work.”
SMITHFIELD, RI
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy