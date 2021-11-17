R.J. Cole is ready to take charge as the No. 23 UConn men’s basketball team takes on LIU

UConn guard R.J Cole is fearless. His intensity in each game is evident every time he squares his toes, stands up straight and braces for impact. He is putting his body on the line every single night for UConn men’s basketball. The result? Cole has an unofficial charge counter among fans and media alike. He currently has five drawn, including four vs. Coppin State.

For Cole, it all goes back to his mentality. UConn is currently ranked No. 23 in the nation. With that ranking comes every mid-major school, including Long Island University, who will try to knock the Huskies off of their perch on Wednesday.

“Honestly, there is no reason for us to be complacent,” Cole said. “We’re number 23 in the country. ... We don’t want to be number 23, we want to be top 15, top 10.”

For UConn, that starts with high-intensity practices “that are as hard as games,“ according to Cole. This intensity in practice has carried over. On the defensive end UConn has just allowed 51 points per game through two games.

Cole takes pride in his defensive play.

“You can see on my play, I am probably one of the hardest-working players out there,” Cole said. ”On the court taking charges, diving on loose balls, everything, so that speaks for itself.”

He wasn’t always known for his defense.

The Howard transfer, Cole wasn’t exactly the defensive player of the year in the MEAC.

“We talked to [Coppin State coach] Juan Dixon after the game who obviously R.J played against,” said UConn associate head coach Kimani Young. “He said to us, ‘He never played defense when he was at Howard.’ And, ‘How did they get a guy like that to play defense?’”

Cole’s dad, Robert, played for LIU from 1979-1983 and isthe program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,800 points.

R.J. Cole knows LIU is dying for the chance to take down UConn, but he isn’t afraid.

“UConn is one of the more prominent programs and we are getting back to that,” Cole said. ”That’s how you are supposed to go out there everyday with a target on your back but be like the hunter, not the hunted.”

In other news, UConn head coach Dan Hurley missed Tuesday’s media availability with what the team described as a “minor issue.” Hurley is expected to be on the sidelines for Wednesday night’s game. Here’s everything else you need to know about the matchup.

The basics

No. 23 UConn vs. LIU

Time : 6:30 p.m., Wednesday

Place: Gampel Pavilion

Series: Tied 2-2

Last meeting: UConn 84-69, Nov. 24, 1987, at Charlotte Coliseum

TV: FS2

Live stream : Fox sports website .

Radio: UConn Sports Network (Mike Crispino, Wayne Norman). 97.9-ESPN Hartford. WILI-1400-AM (Willimantic). WATR-1320-AM. WAVZ-1300-AM. WGCH-1490-AM.

LIU (0-2) probable starters, sixth man

Tyrn Flowers, F, 6-9, GS. ; Eral Penn, F, 6-7, F. ; Isaac Kante, F, 6-8, GS. ; Alex Rivera, G, 6-1, Jr. ; Tre Wood, G, 6-1, Jr. ; Kyndall Davis, G/F, 6-5, So.

No. 23 UConn (2-0) probable starters, sixth man

R.J. Cole, G, 6-1, GS; Isaiah Whaley, F, 6-9, GS; Tyrese Martin, G/F, 6-6, Sr.; Adama Sanogo, F, 6-9, So.; Andre Jackson, G/F, 6-6, So.; Jalen Gaffney, G, 6-3, Jr.

The matchup

UConn’s offense: The UConn offense is centered around Sanogo, who is averaging 20 points per game. Currently UConn has five players (Sanogo, Cole, Martin, Gaffney, and Akok Akok) averaging double figures. If freshman Jordan Hawkins returns from an ankle injury, UConn should have an uptick in 3s this game. Currently UConn shoots about 21 3s per game. Young said Whaley, who sprained his ankle against Coppin State, and Hawkins will be game-time decisions.

UConn’s defense: Defensive pressure is the name of the game for the Huskies. Keep an eye on the charge count for Cole, who unofficially has five so far.

LIU offense: Flowers leads the team in scoring at 17.5 points per game. In the Sharks’ first game, Flowers had a rough go, shooting only 4-for-12 from the field. He bounced back in the second game with a 10-for-20 outing.

LIU defense: The unit has struggled, allowing an average of 91 points per game to opponents.

UConn key: Keep up the defensive pressure.

Player to watch: Whaley. How he guards one of the two leading scorers for LIU in either Flowers or Penn will be pivotal.

About LIU’s coach: In his first season Derek Kellogg led the team to a Northeast Conference championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

LIU’s mascot: The shark was chosen to represent “strength, resolve, and brilliance” in 2019.

Famous alumni: Former NBA player Ossie Schectman.