ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupman, CA

Man gets 6 years in deadly Tupman stabbing

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYj6c_0cys5MOv00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who claimed he acted in self-defense when he stabbed two men — one fatally — was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.

Alan Oaks, 44, pleaded no contest last month to involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm in the death of 55-year-old Taft resident Danny Wayne Barham. Charges including first-degree murder were dismissed.

On Aug. 21, 2020, deputies dispatched to a house on Moose Street found two men suffering from multiple stab wounds, including one with injuries to his head, back and chest. One of the men said “Alan” stabbed him, according to court documents.

A woman told investigators she had dated Oaks about a month, and he had become increasingly hostile toward her. She said he called her that day and said he was coming over.

Fearing Oaks would become violent, the woman said she called a male friend and asked him to come over.

Oaks arrived before the friend got there. They went to a bedroom and argued, she told investigators.

When the friend arrived, Oaks slammed the bedroom door and drew a knife, the woman told investigators. She said she yelled then tried to run to the bathroom to escape through a window.

Oaks grabbed her in a headlock and told her he was going to use her as a shield, she told detectives.

Her friend and another man got the door open and one of them discharged a fire extinguisher into the room, the woman said. Then they fought.

Oaks said he believed the men were trying to kidnap him, according to the documents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

2 wanted in armed robbery in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery that happened at the Tacos La Villa in east Bakersfield. The robbery happened on Nov. 2 around 11:30 p.m. Suspect 1 approached the drive thru window with a gun and demanded money while Suspect 2 acted as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner asks for help finding family of alleged homicide victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have released the name of a woman who is believed to be a victim of a man charged last month with two counts of murder. The coroner’s office is asking for help finding family of 36-year-old Crystal Hernandez, whose body was found July 26 in the 500 block of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Tupman, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Bakersfield police search for at-risk 11-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find an 11-year-old boy last seen Wednesday afternoon in south Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said they are looking for Ra’Shad Laws. He was last seen Nov. 17 at around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Belle Terrace, the department said. He is considered at-risk because […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in east Bakersfield. Cony Alvarado-Romero was arrested early Thursday and is being held without bail, according to police and inmate booking records. She’s due in court next week. Alvarado-Romero is suspected of involvement in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 2 injured in Stockdale Highway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed and two other passengers were severely injured in an overnight crash on Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield police said. The crash was reported just after midnight on Stockdale Highway at Renfro Road. Police said two vehicles collided. Officials said the driver of a red Honda Civic and another passenger […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a teenaged boy last seen over two weeks ago. Officers are looking for Jaheim Reece, 16. He was last seen on Oct. 30 at around noon in the 600 block of Hosking Avenue. He is considered at-risk because he has no history of running away, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 men wanted for ‘violent felonies’ taken into custody by Bakersfield, Tulare County law enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two men were taken into custody Thursday evening following a SWAT standoff involving Tulare County law enforcement in East Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers assisted Tulare County sheriff’s deputies who were searching for a man wanted for a “violent felony” in the area of Monterey Street and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man convicted of molesting three children

A Kern County jury convicted a Bakersfield man on five counts of child sexual molestation involving three children Friday. Joel Santiz, 41, was found guilty of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and reported the abuse in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Woman who died in crash on Eucalyptus Drive identified

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the bicyclist who died in a crash on Tuesday as 60-year-old Bakersfield resident Barbara Ann Moorhouse. Editor’s note: This post was originally published on Nov. 16 and has since been edited with updates. Bicyclist dies in crash on Eucalyptus Drive: CHP Nov. 16 BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Two wanted in Bakersfield bank fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are wanted in what police described as burglary and fraud at a Bakersfield bank. The incident occurred last month in the 1700 block of Chester Avenue, police said. One of the burglars is described as a white man about 6 feet tall with a skinny build and short hair. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy