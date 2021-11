NDSU will head to California to take on Cal Poly on Friday afternoon for their first road test of the new season. Both teams come into the game 1-0 with wins over non-division one opponents. The Bison defeated Concordia Moorhead 88-44 in their opener on Tuesday with Cal Poly defeating Westcliff 86-53. The game is set for a 4 pm tipoff at the Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO