UFC 270 Lineup Official with 14 Bouts at Honda Center in Anaheim on Jan. 22

Miesha Tate will not argue that Amanda Nunes is the greatest fighter in women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) history. Tate (19-7) lost the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Bantamweight to Nunes (21-4) in her first title defense at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016. Nunes — the current owner of UFC’s women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight crowns — makes a strong case for Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) status. She boasts an active 12-fight win streak with finishes of Tate, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Germaine de Randamie, plus a pair of decision wins over current UFC women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko.
Comments / 0