Astronomy

Best time to see longest partial lunar eclipse of century in Tennessee

By Kristina Shalhoup
WATE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keep your eyes on the sky this Friday for the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years!. A lunar eclipse happens when the earth passes directly between the sun and the moon....

www.wate.com

