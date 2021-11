As a child growing up in the United States, the Constitution is one of the first things I learned about the U.S. government. During that lesson, I was taught that it is the government’s responsibility to protect Americans’ freedom of religion, even if it differs from the majority. However, this is not how it usually plays out within our society. This disconnect can be seen in small, local governments, where lawmakers focus more on their personal beliefs over the actual law. For instance, Mississippi lawmakers are actively denying constitutional rights to their citizens in Horn Lake by preventing a mosque from being built, thus feeding into lawmakers’ biases against individuals of other religions.

