Ben Stokes is “on track” to make his England comeback in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, according to captain Joe Root.Stokes is part of the advance party that has arrived in Australia to begin preparations for the series, completing three days of hard quarantine at a Gold Coast resort before beginning some gentle practice sessions at the nearby Metricon Stadium.The star all-rounder was not named in the original squad having taken an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health and recovery from a badly fractured index finger, but ended his hiatus in time to join...

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO