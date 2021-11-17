ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Community Briefs: Kindergarten, TK enrollment at SRVUSD | Danville council meeting with chamber leaders | 'Hoops 101' in San Ramon

By Jeanita Lyman
 5 days ago
Also: County redistricting hearing & Artist in residence application extension. Enrollment for kindergarten and transitional kindergarten for next school year at SRVUSD opened this week and will be available through Dec. 17. Applications received after the Dec. 17 deadline will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, according to an announcement...

Zone 7's Ramirez Holmes named chair of new Los Vaqueros Reservoir authority

The eight water agencies comprising the Los Vaqueros Reservoir Joint Powers Authority held its first official meeting Nov. 10, and selected its first leaders. The Tri-Valley's Zone 7 Water Agency Board President Angela Ramirez Holmes was named the authority's first chairperson. Anthea Hansen, the general manager of Stanislaus County's Del Puerto Water District, was named vice-chairperson.
Danville council set to hear update on new county sales tax

Disaster preparedness, recycling efforts, annual budget audit among other topics. Measure X Community Advisory Board member Kathy Chiverton is set to provide an update to the Danville Town Council on Tuesday about the county board's work over the past six months, as well as its findings, recommendations and prioritizations for how to best use funds from the sales tax measure that was passed by voters in last year's election.
What a Week: A fair for the times

Looking back at the fall 2021 Alameda County Fair, and ahead to the return to summer in 2022. Bringing back the Alameda County Fair for a shorter run later in the calendar when daylight is dwindling, kids are in school and the weather can be a question mark -- all in the midst of a lingering pandemic -- had to be a difficult decision for the powers that be in the Pleasanton Avenue offices.
2021 Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund begins

Eight nonprofits to benefit from annual giving campaign. The 20th annual Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund is now underway, with the 2021-22 fundraising drive set to provide critical financial support to eight Tri-Valley nonprofits this winter through contributions from local residents, businesses and community organizations. New this year, the Weekly is...
County supervisors agree on most Measure X spending recommendations, except sheriff's patrols

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved most of the recommendations on how to spend initial Measure X funding, but couldn't agree on funding extra sheriff's patrols in unincorporated areas or immediate one-time funding for most of the recommended capital projects. Supervisors John Gioia and Federal Glover rejected the...
Kaiser, unions reach tentative agreement to avert strike

Kaiser Permanente management and its hospital workers reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday morning, averting what would have been one of the largest strikes in the country's healthcare industry in recent memory. The agreement between Kaiser and the Alliance of Health Care Unions applies to a four-year contract covering nearly...
Dublin: Split Planning Commission endorses East Ranch development

The Dublin Planning Commission on Tuesday approved Trumark Homes' East Ranch housing development, sending the project to the City Council for a final decision. The development would consist of 573 units on a 165.5-acre site, totaling six neighborhoods and two parks. The project would straddle existing Croak Road with Jordan Ranch to the west, the Positano development to the north, and undeveloped land to the east and south, with Interstate 580 just beyond.
San Ramon: Golden Skate roller rink set to close; townhouse project eyed for site

Owner cites COVID-related financial impacts on business; meanwhile, developer's plans under city review. The owner of The Golden Skate recently announced the impending closure of the longstanding roller rink in San Ramon, all while an application for a proposed 47-unit townhouse project to redevelop the property proceeds through the city's planning review process.
Valley Briefs: Backpacks of Hope | Danville's Purple Heart Community designation | Plaques for historic homes | Ice rink grand opening

The San Ramon-based nonprofit Nephrotic Syndrome Foundation (NSF) launched its annual "B. Hope" Giving Drive on Nov. 1, which is set to run through Dec. 31. NSF is aimed at providing support and services for patients and families contending with Nephrotic Syndrome, a rare, incurable, auto-immune disease that causes the kidneys to cease functioning.
News and information about the Danville (CA) and San Ramon (CA) area.

 https://www.DanvilleSanRamon.com

