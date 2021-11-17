Community Briefs: Kindergarten, TK enrollment at SRVUSD | Danville council meeting with chamber leaders | 'Hoops 101' in San Ramon
Also: County redistricting hearing & Artist in residence application extension. Enrollment for kindergarten and transitional kindergarten for next school year at SRVUSD opened this week and will be available through Dec. 17. Applications received after the Dec. 17 deadline will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, according to an announcement...danvillesanramon.com
