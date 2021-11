Noah Syndergaard sees his one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels as a chance to reestablish himself as an elite starting pitcher. "I think if I get back to my old self, then the combination one-two punch with myself and Shohei, and all the young talent that the Angels have, I think we can really make a run at this thing," Syndergaard said.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO