In the aftermath of the Rittenhouse verdict, figures on both sides of the case are threatening new filings and investigations. It seems likely that the case will move into a new stage of litigation, particularly civil litigation. However, advocates on both sides may be overstating the basis for a Rittenhouse 2.0. These lawsuits can come with risks and considerable costs. That is why Voltaire once lamented "I was never ruined but twice: once when I lost a lawsuit, and once when I won one."

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO