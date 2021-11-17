ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramax Sues Tarantino Over Planned ‘Pulp Fiction' NFTs

By Andrew Dalton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiramax filed a lawsuit Tuesday against director Quentin Tarantino over the director's plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his work on “Pulp Fiction." The entertainment company alleges that Tarantino's planned offerings violate the copyrights it holds to the director's 1994 film, according to the lawsuit...

