Job Fairs for CDL Operators, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanics in Lancaster and Franklin Counties

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP, PA — Eastbound U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) motorists will encounter a left lane closure between Bethel Avenue and the Interstate 95 Interchange in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County on Monday, November 22, through Wednesday, November 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

1 DAY AGO