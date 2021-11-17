ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Job Fairs for CDL Operators, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanics in Lancaster and Franklin Counties

By MyChesCo
 4 days ago
LANCASTER, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced it will host recruitment events this week for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $19.72/hr.) and diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $22.24/hr.) positions the department offers in Lancaster and Franklin...

