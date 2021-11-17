ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party Down is Back, You’re Welcome!

By Alejandra Gularte
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, we’re not here to say, “I told you so,” but this time, it’s for a good reason. Starz has just announced a revival of Party Down, a comedy sitcom that has gained a large cult following since its cancellation in 2010. The Party Down team first reunited at Vulture Festival...

www.vulture.com

HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
104.5 KDAT

‘Party Down’ Revival Official At Starz

Let the party (down) commence. After first being teased back in March, it’s now confirmed: Party Down, the beloved cult TV series from 2009 and 2010, is returning for six new episodes on Starz. Six of the seven key cast members from the original show will be back for this new run: Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, and Megan Mullally.
theplaylist.net

‘Party Down’: STARZ Brings Back The Original Cast & Creators For A New Season Of The Comedy Series

Typically, when we discuss TV show revivals, such as the most recent “Dexter” return, the show is something that has a devoted fanbase and ran for at least four or five seasons. Well, then you look at “Party Down,” which is getting a revival, more than a decade after its final episode, and it only has two seasons (20 episodes total). Apparently, there is quite the devoted fanbase, huh?
Vulture

Lizzy Caplan Will Not Party Down Due to Overlap With Fleishman Isin Trouble

Lizzy Caplan will not Party Down in a revival with the rest of the sitcom’s original cast, owing to scheduling conflicts. The actress has been cast as the female lead and narrator of the FX on Hulu limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. The nine-episode show is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner, which tells the story of 40-something Toby Fleishman, whose ex-wife disappears on him and their kids the summer after their divorce. This also happens to be Toby’s first taste of sexual freedom since the split, and his dating life (thanks to the apps) is finding the success it never achieved before Toby’s marriage at the end of medical school. Brodesser-Akner celebrated Caplan’s casting, tweeting, “Get u an upgrade for who plays you in the TV version of your life. Not that Libby was based on me!” It’s based on Brodesser-Akner’s life but not on her specifically. Are we all caught up?
Parade

Party On! Everything We Know About Starz's Upcoming Party Down Revival, Including Which Cast Members Are Back

Are we having fun yet? We sure are now that Starz has finally given the green light to a revival of its 2009-2010 comedic cult hit, Party Down. The black comedy starred a pre-Parks and Rec Adam Scott as a small-time Hollywood has-been who resorts to catering to make ends meet. His equally down-on-their-luck co-workers included Lizzy Caplan, Martin Starr, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, a pre-Glee Jane Lynch and a post-Will and Grace Megan Mullally (who actually replaced Lynch after she left Party Down to join Glee).
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
Variety

Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to Host Last Two ‘SNL’ Episodes of 2021

Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd are set to host the last two “Saturday Night Live” episodes of 2021. Eilish will host her very first “SNL” and will appear for the second time as a musical guest on the late-night sketch show on Dec. 11, followed by People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” winner Rudd, who will host “SNL” for the fifth time on Dec. 18. Rudd will be joined by Charli XCX, who will also be performing as a musical guest on the show for the second time. Eilish will be promoting her sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” which launched at No. 1 on...
Vulture

The Shrink Next Door Recap: Sympathy for the Devil

People are rarely true monsters. Case in point: Every single Pixar and Marvel movie works very hard to elicit sympathy for the devil before the good guys inevitably win. Unlike the wide world of Disney, however, The Shrink Next Door isn’t often concerned with providing overt context for Ike’s often reprehensible behavior. The series seems to be walking a tightrope between wanting to paint Ike as a total monster — see: coolly denying his wife’s request for child care for their twins — and helping us understand his actions. Office hours are open, my friends.
Vulture

Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd, and Charli XCX Will Close Out SNL for 2021

You know you’ve made it and that you’re probably very, very good at reading cue cards when you’re invited to host and be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Now, Billie Eilish is among Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber in that rarefied class. NBC announced the guest line-ups for its final two episodes before the holidays, and the “Happier Than Ever” singer will be doing double duty on December 11. We can’t wait to see if the Please Don’t Destroy boys drag her into their shenanigans.
Vulture

Would You Subscribe to UBA+?

Many things happen in the season-two finale of The Morning Show — some may say too many things, in fact. Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy records a vlog about having COVID. Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy makes a rambling speech about cancel culture. Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson breaks into the ER in the midst of a pandemic in order to reunite with her brother. Mark Duplass’s Chip Black risks getting COVID to help Alex film stuff. But most importantly, Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison tries desperately to launch his streaming service UBA+. That’s what we’re going to focus on in this post, because while watching the second season of The Morning Show, one question haunted me: Who would actually subscribe to UBA+?
IndieWire

Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Finale and Cancel Culture: ‘It’s the New Sport’

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “The Morning Show” Season 2, Episode 10, “Fever.”] “The Morning Show” has come a long way in two seasons. The Apple TV+ series begins by exposing Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) as a sexual predator, ousting the longtime anchor from his position next to co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and sending the show’s parent company into a tailspin. Investigations are launched. A toxic culture is uncovered. Replacement anchor Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) helps Alex divulge their findings live, on-air, in order to kickstart the rebuild by any means necessary. The sins of the past,...
Vulture

Nobody Cares About Leo, Jennifer, or Fiery Comets in the Don’t Look Up Trailer

We’d like to do a FOIA request for Don’t Look Up’s acting and wig budgets as the sci-fi comedy, written and directed by Adam McKay, has way too much going on in the first trailer for its own good. (And no, we’re not just talking about the baby bangs.) Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star as a team of low-level astronomers tasked with warning everyone that a comet is headed directly to Earth and will destroy the planet as a tasty snack. Layer by layer! Crust by crust! And what are we to do about it besides pressing play on the R.E.M. classic? Well, we’re not totally sure. It’s too bad the president (Meryl Streep), talk-show hosts (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry), and just about everyone else (Jonah Hill, for starters) don’t seem to care, while Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande hang out in the background. Grande, a pop star in every timeline, wants to talk about the tattoo of a shooting star on her back, and Chala-bro is excited to meet “that girl from live TV that said we’re all gonna die.” Don’t Look Up will premiere in select theaters December 10 and on Netflix December 24.
Vulture

How to Give Netflix, Hulu, and Other Streaming Services As Gifts

Gifting a streaming subscription — especially a new or underrated service — can be a nice way to help you and your loved ones stay on top of the rapidly growing library of content. But figuring out how, exactly, to do that can be confusing. How do you even gift a subscription? Which one does gift cards? Are there bundles? Which is the service with Baby Yoda? No worries, we’ll take you step-by-step on how to start shopping for streaming services for your loved ones, co-workers, friends, or even yourself.
Vulture

Randall Park to Play That Dying Breed, the Video Store Clerk, in Netflix’s Blockbuster

Video stores, remember them? Randall Park will soon join that other famous Randal (from Clerks) in that most celebrated profession: fictional video store clerks. Produced by Universal Television for Netflix, Blockbuster will focus on the workers of the last remaining Blockbuster video store. The single camera comedy “explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds,” per the press release. The show was created by Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Vanessa Ramos, with David Caspe and Jackie Clarke serving as executive producers. The irony shouldn’t be lost on anyone that Netflix is making streaming content about an entire business model they demolished. As Deadline points out, Netflix’s co-founders “vowed to take Blockbuster down” after the video store chain turned down their offer to sell Netflix. Not only did they succeed in killing Blockbuster, the streamer has now decided to monetize its former rival’s grave. Well played, Netflix. Well played.
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
Vulture

The Faces of Vulture Festival 2021

Vulture Festival emerged from the pandemic in full bloom, welcoming a vaxxed-up audience to an outdoor extravaganza of 20 panels across two days on November 13 and 14 at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles. John Cho, Jeff Goldblum, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Henry Winkler, Elle Fanning, Niecy Nash, and Mira Sorvino are just a few of the stars who joined us for the occasion and paid a visit to our photo studio for a portrait session with Bobby Doherty.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best TV Drama Of All Time

Most television programmers break shows into a small number of categories. These include, at least, sports, reality TV shows, soap operas, talk shows, comedies, news, cartoons, and dramas. Other major categories which once dominated ratings are gone. The leader among these was the Western. But “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza” are distant memories. Americans spend as many […]
