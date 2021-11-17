ASU students who filmed incident at multicultural center say they are facing disciplinary action

Four students who were disciplined for a "petition" they allegedly posted online seeking to bring slavery back are suing their Kansas City school district for what they believe are civil rights violations. The strange situation began when a pair of students - one biracial, and one Black - began bantering on social media. The petition was reportedly posted as part of their back and forth, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Friday. According to The Associated Press, the petition picked up traction online when other students began reacting to the post. National media coverage followed. In response to...

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO