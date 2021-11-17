ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU students who filmed incident at multicultural center say they are facing disciplinary action

fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe video showed a confrontation where two white students sitting at the...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Complex

High School Students Under Investigation After Video of Them Using Racial Slurs Toward Fellow Student Goes Viral

After a video of students using racist slurs toward another student at a Savage, Minnesota high school went viral, local police and Prior Lake High School officials are investigating the incident, Fox 9 reports. According to the outlet, the video shows a female student speaking into the camera in a dark room, but using the flash. The voice of another female student can be heard off-camera.
SAVAGE, MN
The Independent

Missouri students sue school district for punishing them over petition to bring back slavery

Four students who were disciplined for a "petition" they allegedly posted online seeking to bring slavery back are suing their Kansas City school district for what they believe are civil rights violations. The strange situation began when a pair of students - one biracial, and one Black - began bantering on social media. The petition was reportedly posted as part of their back and forth, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Friday. According to The Associated Press, the petition picked up traction online when other students began reacting to the post. National media coverage followed. In response to...
EDUCATION
Joe Biden
arizonadailyindependent.com

Students Who Verbally Attacked, Filmed “White Cis Gender Students” Disciplined

TEMPE, AZ – Supporters of the two black women who verbally attacked two white men accusing them of invading their safe space have launched into action after learning the women are under investigation. ASU Police are looking into the matter that occurred in September involving undergraduate student Mastaani Qureshi and...
TEMPE, AZ
TheDailyBeast

School Opens Hate Crime Probe After White Student Hits Black Classmate With Water Bottle

A confrontation between two students at Monroe High School in Washington state has prompted a hate crime investigation after video of the incident circulated online, stirring outrage from officials. The Herald Net reports that the incident, which was recorded on video and witnessed by a group of students in the school parking lot, happened on Nov. 10. One of the students, who is white, repeatedly taunted the classmate, who is Black, using a racial slur. The white student allegedly hit the Black student in the head with a plastic water bottle, and another student reportedly had to intervene to stop the situation from escalating.
MONROE, WA
abc17news.com

A White teacher is under investigation after showing up to school in blackface, the principal says

A White high school teacher is on “home assignment” and under investigation after he showed up to teach in blackface, according to the school principal. A business teacher at Parkdale Collegiate Institute, a public high school in Parkdale, near Toronto, Ontario, joined other staff and students who were dressed up for Halloween Friday, according to a letter sent to parents, guardians and students last weekend from the school’s principal, Julie Ardell.
SOCIETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Students walk out of class, protest school leaders in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A student walk-out at a Bellevue high school put the school on lockdown Friday, as students expressed their frustration with school and district leaders. Newport High School students chanted, “We want action” after a student who says she is a victim of physical abuse claims the school nor the district have done enough to make her feel safe on campus.
BELLEVUE, WA
blavity.com

High School Student Who Allegedly Attacked Disabled Teacher Over TikTok Challenge Faces 10 Years Behind Bars

A Louisiana high school student is now facing time in prison after allegedly attacking her disabled teacher as part of a viral TikTok trend. After a graphic video of the attack went viral across social media, the Covington Police Department arrested 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson on felony second-degree battery charges and cruelty to the infirmed. She was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on Oct. 6 and released on a $25,000 bond a day later.
COVINGTON, LA
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION

