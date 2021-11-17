ASU students who filmed incident at multicultural center say they are facing disciplinary action

A confrontation between two students at Monroe High School in Washington state has prompted a hate crime investigation after video of the incident circulated online, stirring outrage from officials. The Herald Net reports that the incident, which was recorded on video and witnessed by a group of students in the school parking lot, happened on Nov. 10. One of the students, who is white, repeatedly taunted the classmate, who is Black, using a racial slur. The white student allegedly hit the Black student in the head with a plastic water bottle, and another student reportedly had to intervene to stop the situation from escalating.
Comments / 0