‘Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon Jung Signs With CAA

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has signed with CAA . Deadline recently revealed how every agency in town has been trying to land Jung and her co-stars as well as the Netflix series’ writer-director, Hwang Dong-hyuk. This marks the first of that group to land at a major agency.

Jung made her acting debut as Kang Sae-Byeok, a North Korean defector, in the hit South Korean Squid Game, which ranks as Netflix’s most watched series ever. In the weeks following the series premiere, Jung became the most followed Korean actress on Instagram; she currently has 23.5 million followers.

She began her career at 16 as a model and established herself at Seoul Fashion Week before appearing on Korea’s Next Top Model . Jung is a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton and has appeared on the covers of Vogue Korea , Vogue Japan , Harper’s Bazaar , W Korea , and Elle Korea , among others.

She continues to be represented by Saram Entertainment in Korea for acting and managed by Nomad Mgmt for modeling.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline

Deadline

