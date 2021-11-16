Adjustments lead to Raider basketball victory

Newtown, Pa. - The Bucks men's basketball team played conference rival Manor College and won close game 81-77 on Thursday, November 11th at Centurion gymnasium. In the opening game the Eastern States Athletic Conference, familiar foes battled back and for the entire game. Late theing second half, defensive pressure and clutch shooting succurted the victory for the Centurions. Returning guard, Adjewoda Sanoumega (Philadelphia, PA/CAPA) lead the way scoring a season high, 25 points including three 3 pointers. Willie Seabrooks (East Stroudsburg, PA/North) dropped in 23 points and Sean Haus (Southampton, PA / William Tennent) added 17 points for the game.
Comments / 0