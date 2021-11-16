Adjustments lead to Raider basketball victory

Among the many new head coaches in the area, the Knoxville boys have a new leader on the bench. Troy Pearson, who has been affiliated with Knoxville Schools for many years as either an assistant football coach and most recently assistant for the Girls Basketball program, takes over the Panthers boys this season. Pearson says while the guys know who he is, there is still an adjustment for the players to get used to his coaching and to get to know them and how they will react.

