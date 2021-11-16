ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Green Bay Packers (8-2) travel to meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) for a Week 11 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Packers vs. Vikings odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Packers had QB Aaron Rodgers back after a one-game absence due to COVID, and despite missing the full week of practice, he guided the team to a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The defense was just nasty, shutting out Seahawks QB Russell Wilson for the first time in his career.

The Vikings have been snake-bitten all season, losing close games. However, they turned the tables and won a close one at SoFi Stadium in Week 10, topping the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20. The Vikings are 3-1 ATS across the past four outings.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Packers -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Vikings +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Packers -2.5, -117 (bet $117 to win $100) | Vikings +2.5, -103 (bet $103 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 48.5, O: -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | U: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Packers 8-2 | Vikings 4-5
  • ATS: Packers 9-1 | Vikings 5-4
  • O/U: Packers 2-8 | Vikings 4-5

Packers at Vikings head-to-head

These NFC North Division rivals plays twice per season. The road team has won the past three meetings, including Green Bay’s 43-34 win Sept. 13, 2020, in their last meeting in the Twin Cities. The Packers are 3-1 ATS in the past four meetings, and the Under has a slight 5-3 edge in the past eight in this series.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

