The Boston Celtics have engaged in trade talks for Sixers’ point guard Ben Simmons, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Though there has been interest and conversation, no serious trade negotiations have taken place at this point. If the deal were to go through, however, the Philadelphia Sixers would like to see rising star Jaylen Brown be in the deal. An All-Star last season, Brown has continued to display his valuable skillset this season, averaging 25.6 points per game along with 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists a night. Since his rookie year in 2016, the forward has shown improvements and new facets to his game perennially.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO