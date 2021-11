For years, the major knock on Bryson Tiller was that he often took extended breaks in between projects. He delivered the critically acclaimed Trapsoul in 2015 and went away for two years before dropping True To Self. After delivering True To Self, the Louisville native seemingly stepped away and disappeared. Fortunately, he returned in 2020 and he has not slowed down since. Within the last 18 months, the Louisville native has dropped not one, but two projects. Now, he’s back with a third.

