Encinitas, CA

Man sentenced to 55 years to life in prison for girlfriend's murder

By City News Service
 5 days ago
VISTA (CNS) - A man convicted of killing his girlfriend at an Encinitas home the couple shared was sentenced Tuesday to 55 years to life in state prison.

Henry Cowen, 43, was found guilty of first-degree murder last month for the killing of 43-year-old Sabrina Lukosky, who was reported missing by her family on Oct. 3, 2019.

Less than a week later, San Diego County sheriff's deputies were alerted to a foul odor near the home on Summit Avenue. Lukosky's body was found inside a small structure on the rear part of the property.

An autopsy revealed she had been strangled, and that several of her ribs had been broken.

A warrant was obtained for Cowen's arrest and he was taken into custody in Riverside about three days after the victim's body was discovered.

At Cowen's sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Marnie Layon argued for the highest sentence possible, which was the 55-to-life term ultimately imposed by San Diego Superior Court Judge Kelly Mok.

The prosecutor said Cowen has a history of violent conduct, including an assault conviction in which he struck an acquaintance in the head with a microphone stand, and multiple alleged assaults on previous girlfriends.

In the murder case, Layon said the defendant never expressed any remorse regarding Lukosky's death, and said, "I don't think (remorse) is something he's capable of. I don't think he has it in him."

The prosecutor told Mok, "He has no remorse at all for a woman that he supposedly loved and he left her in the care of maggots and flies. That's how much she meant to him."

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Search continues for missing Fallbrook woman Elena Roy

FALLBROOK, CA (KGTV)- Elena Roy, who also goes by Elena Lorea, was reported missing on Nov. 3, weeks later, and she has yet to be found. “She is a very classy lady, very charming, social butterfly,” said granddaughter-in-law Dorene Swart as she described Roy. “We miss her so much; her birthday was yesterday, her 84th birthday was yesterday, it’s just heartbreaking that none of us got to… that she’s not here with us, we don’t know where she is.”
FALLBROOK, CA
Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

