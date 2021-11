A groundbreaking book co-edited by Abbe R. Gluck ’00, Alfred M. Rankin Professor of Law and Faculty Director of the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy, and Dr. Charles Fuchs, former Director of the Yale Cancer Center and Physician-in-Chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital, offers an unprecedented look into the politics, policy, regulation, and science of cancer. The book, A New Deal for Cancer: Lessons from a 50 Year War (PublicAffairs, Nov. 16) arrives as the nation prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of the National Cancer Act of 1971 — widely seen as the start of the “war on cancer.”

