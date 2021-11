When you go out to a steakhouse, be it a big chain steakhouse or a local grill, you're probably heading there because you want one thing and one thing only — steak. Sure, free buckets of peanuts and endless bread rolls are pretty tempting on their own, but there is nothing like cutting into a huge piece of fresh steak hot off the plate. With that seared dark crust swimming in a mixture of savory herb butter and so tender it practically melts in your mouth the moment it touches your lips, a well-prepared steak is truly the epitome of good eating.

