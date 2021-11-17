ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues notebook: Long road to recovery finally completed for Sundqvist

By Tom Timmermann
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Oskar Sundqvist’s season ended last season on March 19 with a torn ligaments in his left knee, it was decided that that would also be a good time to address some chronic hip injuries he had. So in addition to knee surgery, he had hip surgery as well....

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Outlook not rosy for Schenn

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Sunday’s contest with the Anaheim Ducks was the Blues’ first with captain Ryan O’Reilly in the lineup since his positive COVID test Oct. 26. But it was also their first without alternate captain Brayden Schenn since the Stanley Cup season of 2018-19. Schenn crashed into the boards in the first period of Thursday’s 5-3 victory in San Jose and did not return to the game.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues Notebook: NHL says no emergency cap relief forthcoming

ANAHEIM, Calif. — To any Blues fans hoping for emergency salary cap relief from the NHL — don’t hold your breath. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Post-Dispatch on Saturday that none was forthcoming. “There is not currently an intention to provide cap relief for Covid-related reasons,” Daly said...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: A couple years late, Faulk makes a return to Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Justin Faulk is in his third season with the Blues and has been with the team long enough that only two other defensemen, Colton Parayko and Robert Bortuzzo, have been there longer. The Blues acquired him in a trade with Carolina on the eve of the 2019-20 season, in exchange for Joel Edmundson, and then signed him to a seven-year contract extension.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Hofer gets Carolina game, Binnington gets Edmonton

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rookie goalie Joel Hofer got the starting nod on Saturday night against Carolina, and Jordan Binnington will be in goal for the showdown with Edmonton on Sunday night at Enterprise Center. “We have back-to-back games and we’ve used ‘Binner’ a lot,” coach Craig Berube said, “and we...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Torey Krug
Person
Brandon Saad
Person
Dylan Carlson
Person
Kyle Clifford
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Return to juniors will mean back on the bus for Neighbours

With the Blues’ decision to send Jake Neighbours from the NHL down to the WHL, he has gone from a world of chartered planes that serve meals on plates with cloth napkins and hot towels to one with long bus rides across the Canadian heartland. It will be a big...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Add Major Reinforcements in Sundqvist, Perunovich

The St. Louis Blues hit their first rough stretch of the season, going 0-2-1 in their last three, losing both games of a weekend back-to-back after heartbreaking last-minute goals against. Though the team won’t make any excuses, COVID protocols and injuries have left them severely shorthanded. Top six forward Brayden Schenn is on the shelf due to an injury, Torey Krug , who had been playing his best hockey with the Blues, has missed time due to COVID (as had Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly before him), and the COVID unavailability of backup goalie Ville Husso led to 21-year-old AHL goaltender Joel Hofer, whom no one expected to sniff the NHL this season, starting Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the top teams in the league.
NHL
Anniston Star

Krug, Sundqvist, Perunovich will be in lineup for Blues vs. Coyotes

There will be all sorts of new faces in the Blues lineup Tuesday night against Arizona. One's been gone a couple weeks, one eight months and another will be there for the first time. It all adds up to a needed jolt of energy for a Blues team that has...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Search for scoring combinations continues for Berube

Predictably, in the teeth of a losing streak, Blues coach Craig Berube moved things around in practice on Wednesday trying to find a spark for his team. So Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron were back together, joined by Jordan Kyrou, who has a point in five straight games. Pavel Buchnevich, who has six points in his past four games, is moving into Ivan Barbashev’s spot with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko, and Oskar Sundqvist moves to the third line with Brandon Saad and Barbashev. The fourth line will be Tyler Bozak, Klim Kostin and James Neal.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#San Jose#Coyotes
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues' loss to Dallas is nothing special as they give up two shorthanded goals in 4-1 loss

DALLAS — In some games you can search long and hard to understand on where a game was lost. On Saturday, the Blues made it easy. The Blues gave up two short-handed goals, both to Roope Hintz, as well as a power-play goal in a 4-1 loss to Dallas at American Airlines Center. The Blues went 1 for 6 on the power play. Four times they had a man advantage and a chance to tie the game, including two in the first four minutes of the third period, and didn’t score on any of them.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hintz scores 2 short-handed goals, Stars beat Blues 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night. Hintz became the first Dallas player with two short-handed goals in a game. Jamie Benn had a power-play goal and an empty-netter for the Stars.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Hockey
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Decision time near for Neighbours

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Jake Neighbours reached the rookie threshold Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre, playing his ninth game of the season. If he plays one more game at any point this season, the clock starts on his entry-level professional contract. In other words, the Blues lose a year in which they have control contract-wise, before Neighbours reaches free agency.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Updates: Sundqvist, Pederson, Bogosian

Blues center Oskar Sundqvist skated on the fourth line on practice on Friday but still isn’t cleared to play yet, head coach Craig Berube told reporters including Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. That said, the fact he skated in a regular role suggests he’s nearing a return from the torn ACL he suffered back in March which would be a nice addition to their bottom six. That said, there is another factor in when he can be activated; until Ville Husso can return which would allow current backup Joel Hofer to be sent to the minors, St. Louis doesn’t have the cap room to activate Sundqvist from LTIR.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Hofer makes an impression during short stay

Joel Hofer will be back. It’s impossible to say when, but the 21-year-old goalie gave every indication in two starts with the Blues that he has the makings of a successful NHL goalie. With backup Ville Husso back from the COVID list and ready for game action, Hofer was sent...
NHL
chatsports.com

Women’s hockey notebook: A ray of Sunshine, a long road back, and a dominant trip to Finland

Emerance Maschmeyer, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Finland, Ann-Sophie Bettez, Marie-Philip Poulin, Montreal, Canadiennes de Montréal, Geneviève Lacasse, Canadian Women's Hockey League, Mélodie Daoust. Between her time with Les Canadiennes in the CWHL and the Montreal region of the PWHPA (now known as Team Harvey’s), Marie-Soleil Deschênes is in her fifth season. Up...
HOCKEY
stlouisgametime.com

Coyotes at Blues probable lines: Krug, Sundqvist return

After three losses in a row, two of which were very late-third period losses, the Blues clearly need a spark. They’ve played fine, relatively speaking, but watching them you can tell that they’re pooped. Reinforcements would be welcome. Ask, and ye shall receive. The Arizona Coyotes were probably hoping that...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks great Duncan Keith, now with the Edmonton Oilers, is ‘excited’ to face his former team for the 1st time: ‘It’s going to be different for sure’

Duncan Keith spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career and won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. So it’s no surprise the future Hall of Fame defenseman acknowledged he’ll feel weird sharing the ice with his former teammates Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers play host to the Hawks at Rogers Place (9 p.m., NBCSCH). His 8-year-old son, Colton, however, seems to have no such ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy