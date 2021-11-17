Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. leaving Browns 'hurt,' 'stung'

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. struggled to click during the first half of the 2020 NFL season and this fall before the Browns agreed to part ways with Beckham shortly after the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, a close friend of Beckham, admitted Tuesday he's been impacted by how OBJ's Cleveland tenure ended.

"It definitely was something that hurt. It stung. It still does," Landry said of Beckham's departure, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk).

The beginning of the end of Beckham's time with the Browns arrived after his father took to social media to seemingly blame Mayfield for the lack of chemistry between the now-former teammates coming off a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Halloween, during which Mayfield officially targeted Beckham only once. After Cleveland confirmed Beckham would be released, a report emerged claiming he had previously requested a trade "multiple times," including last offseason when he was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in October 2020.

Beckham recorded 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns with the Browns this season before they reportedly spoke with the New Orleans Saints about a potential trade that never happened before the deadline. He ultimately joined the Los Angeles Rams following his release and made his debut for that club Monday night at the San Francisco 49ers.

As for Mayfield, some have suggested he should remove himself from the lineup so he can adequately recover from the torn labrum and fractured bone at the top of the humerus of his non-throwing shoulder, a recent foot issue, and also a newer knee injury he's dealing with ahead of Thanksgiving.

"He’s a tough man, and he’s doing all the things necessary to make sure that he can be out there with us," Landry added about his QB1. "As playmakers, when the ball’s in the air, we’re doing our best and understanding and knowing that it’s the situation where he’s got to get healthy, but we’re still out here making plays with each other, for each other, and he always gives his best. That’s all you can ask for."

The 5-5 Browns host the winless Detroit Lions (0-8-1) this Sunday. Mayfield's status for that game is unknown as of Tuesday evening.