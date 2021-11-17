ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. leaving Browns 'hurt,' 'stung'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4krX_0cyrwYOa00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. struggled to click during the first half of the 2020 NFL season and this fall before the Browns agreed to part ways with Beckham shortly after the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, a close friend of Beckham, admitted Tuesday he's been impacted by how OBJ's Cleveland tenure ended.

"It definitely was something that hurt. It stung. It still does," Landry said of Beckham's departure, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk).

The beginning of the end of Beckham's time with the Browns arrived after his father took to social media to seemingly blame Mayfield for the lack of chemistry between the now-former teammates coming off a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Halloween, during which Mayfield officially targeted Beckham only once. After Cleveland confirmed Beckham would be released, a report emerged claiming he had previously requested a trade "multiple times," including last offseason when he was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in October 2020.

Beckham recorded 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns with the Browns this season before they reportedly spoke with the New Orleans Saints about a potential trade that never happened before the deadline. He ultimately joined the Los Angeles Rams following his release and made his debut for that club Monday night at the San Francisco 49ers.

As for Mayfield, some have suggested he should remove himself from the lineup so he can adequately recover from the torn labrum and fractured bone at the top of the humerus of his non-throwing shoulder, a recent foot issue, and also a newer knee injury he's dealing with ahead of Thanksgiving.

"He’s a tough man, and he’s doing all the things necessary to make sure that he can be out there with us," Landry added about his QB1. "As playmakers, when the ball’s in the air, we’re doing our best and understanding and knowing that it’s the situation where he’s got to get healthy, but we’re still out here making plays with each other, for each other, and he always gives his best. That’s all you can ask for."

The 5-5 Browns host the winless Detroit Lions (0-8-1) this Sunday. Mayfield's status for that game is unknown as of Tuesday evening.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. willing to rejoin Browns amid drama?

Cleveland Browns big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was "excused" from practice for a second straight day amid drama linked with his father's social media posts that blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for the perceived lack of chemistry between the two teammates on the field. Mayfield told reporters Wednesday he would...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns officially waive former Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns confirmed ahead of the weekend and before Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals they would be parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. less than a week after the former Pro Bowl wide receiver was officially targeted just once during a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland smashed...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Akron Beacon Journal#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Acl#The New Orleans Saints#The Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield sends message to Odell Beckham following release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on Mayfield’s end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Fans Are Not Happy With Tony Romo

Tony Romo obviously isn’t to blame for the Cleveland Browns’ struggles, but the CBS broadcaster doesn’t seem to be helping, either…. The Browns lost to the Steelers, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, Cleveland dropped to 4-4 on the season, falling to last place in the AFC North division.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steve Smith Unloads On Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Even though the Cleveland Browns were not playing on Thursday Night Football this week, they naturally came up as a conversation topic. This debacle with Odell Beckham Jr. started on Tuesday and is still unresolved. Current reporting from ProFootballTalk indicates that the Browns will release OBJ on his 29th birthday...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Has Some Brutally Honest Advice For Joe Burrow

In just his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow seems to have all of the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals gunslinger has been a major reason for his team’s early season success and has gelled with his talented group of wide receivers through the first eight weeks of the campaign.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Myles Garrett takes shot at coaching staff after Browns’ embarrassing loss to Patriots

Myles Garrett knows exactly what went wrong for his team after the New England Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns in their Week 10 showdown. The Patriots obliterated the Browns 45-7, with Cleveland’s rushing and passing game effectively shut down by New England. Baker Mayfield was able to throw only one touchdown, completing just 11 of 21 pass attempts for 73 yards. Not to mention that he had one interception.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy