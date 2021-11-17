ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno County's agriculture production remains at the top, report shows

By Dale Yurong
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1zlz_0cyrwWd800

Farmworkers never left the fields during the ongoing pandemic.

They helped Fresno County ag production hit nearly $8 billion last year.

"Designated into essential infrastructure, farmers, ranchers and their dedicated workforce continued to show up in fields and processing plants to feed our nation and world," says Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

Despite the challenge of finding enough water to irrigate crops, ag production in Fresno County actually went up 2.86% from 2019.

Over 300 crops are grown in Fresno County. That diversity was key in pushing the county to the top at $7.98 billion in ag production.

Kern County finished at $7.67 billion while, Tulare County was third with $7.14 billion.

Jacobsen says the report shows why Fresno County is the food capital of the nation.

"If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that our farmers and ranchers are resilient," he said.

Almonds and grapes are both billion-dollar crops in Fresno County.

Peaches made a return to the top 10 crop list, knocking out mandarins.

Supervisors, though, know keeping the ag title will be difficult next year with so little water available.

"The only time Fresno has not been number one is in those years that follow a drought," says supervisor Brian Pacheco. "We know that's on the horizon. We hope for rain."

A poster will remain in the supervisors' chamber to remind them Fresno County is #1.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Fresno County, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Business
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Infrastructure#Fresno County Ag#Fresno County Farm Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy