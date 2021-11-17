ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Following Taylor Lautner’s Engagement Announcement, Here’s The Cute Way He Met His Bride-To-Be

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you hear wedding bells, it might be for Twilight’s Taylor Lautner, who announced over the weekend that he is engaged to his girlfriend of nearly three years, Tay Dome. The 29-year-old actor proposed on November 11 surrounded by a romantic backdrop that included candlelight and rose petals. Following the announcement,...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TODAY.com

Taylor Lautner is engaged! See the moment he proposed to Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner announced over the weekend that he and his girlfriend, Taylor Dome, are engaged. The 29-year-old actor shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting two photos of the moment he popped the question to Dome earlier this week. The room was decorated with hundreds of red roses, with petals spread across the floor. Tall candles lined the floor to illuminate the room while the lights were off, aside from one red neon sign that read "Lautner."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Taylor Lautner the second’: Internet reacts after Taylor Lautner gets engaged to girlfriend Taylor

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner has become engaged to his long-term girlfriend Taylor Dome, and the internet has some questions about the future of her name.Lautner announced the news on Saturday, 13 November, sharing photographs of the proposal on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he captioned the post.Dome also posted the photographs on her own page, writing that Lautner is her “absolute best friend” and that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Lautner
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Suki Waterhouse
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Guy Fieri
HollywoodLife

Tay Dome: 5 Things To Know About Taylor Lautner’s Fiancée

Tay Dome is soon to be Mrs. Lautner! Learn more about ‘Twilight’ stars’ fiancée after his romantic Nov. 11 proposal. Taylor Lautner is soon to be a married man! The Twilight star proposed to his his girlfriend of three years, influencer and registered nurse Tay Dome, 24, on Nov. 11. Both the actor and influencer shared photos of the ultra-romantic moment to Instagram, which was complete with rose petals, plenty of candles and even a red light-up sign that read “Lautner” (soon to be Tay’s last name).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Taylor Lautner to Marry Future Tay Lautner

In news that is very sweet but logistically a little confusing, Twilight star Taylor Lautner is set to marry his girlfriend of three years, Tay Dome. Lautner and Dome both posted photos of the proposal to social media, with Dome writing, “my absolute best friend” and “I cannot wait to spend forever with you.” On his Instagram, Lautner added, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” alongside a snapshot of the couple amidst rose petals, candles, and a neon sign reading “Lautner,” which we can only assume means Dome is taking her fiancé’s last name. Friends and family of the pair celebrated in the comments, with Lautner’s Twilight co-star Nikki Reed writing, “Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow! Congrats to you both,” and Patrick Schwarzenegger adding, “I’ll be the flower boy.” Dome, who is a registered nurse and YouTuber, met Lautner through his sister, Makena Lautner, back in 2018. “My best friends are getting MARRIED,” Makena wrote on Dome’s Instagram post. Check out photos below, and congrats to the happy Taylors!
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Taylor Dome? Age and career of Taylor Lautner's fiancée explored

Twilight star Taylor Lautner has announced he and his girlfriend Taylor Dome are engaged. Lautner shared the news on Instagram yesterday (Saturday 13 November), having popped the question earlier in the week. Now fans of the actor are curious to know more about his new fiancée, including Taylor Dome’s age...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Taylor Lautner Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Tay Dome with Super Romantic Proposal Pics on Instagram

It looks like Taylor Lautner has found his perfect match and there was no imprinting involved (sorry, we had to). The Twilight Saga star just announced his engagement to his girlfriend of three years, Taylor “Tay” Dome. He shared the news by posting a series of über-romantic photos to his Instagram account that were taken from the moment he popped the question.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bride To Be#Engagement Announcement#Twilight
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shock: Brad Pitt’s Daughter Receives $10 Million Offer From Modeling Agencies? Teen Wants To Walk The Runway

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has, allegedly, been getting lucrative offers from modeling agencies. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently made headlines after she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie on the red-carpet premiere of The Eternals. The 15-year-old was also accompanied by her four siblings, but there’s no denying the fact that Shiloh was the one that received the most attention from the press.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy